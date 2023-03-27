‘BJP’s Anti-Muslim Policy’: Karnataka Leaders Condemn 2B Reservation Rollback

Muslim leaders in the state are upset with the government over doing away with the four percent Backward Classes (BC) reservation given to Muslims.

On 24 March, making a crucial political move before the Assembly elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet increased reservation, provided under the BC list, for the Panchamasali Lingayats and Vokkaligas. The state also clearly demarcated sub-caste reservation among Scheduled Castes. Read here.

Muslims, who form 12.92 percent population in the state, will now have to claim reservation under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota and not 2B category of the BC list.

For now, the government has not promised any demarcated percentage for the Muslims within the EWS quota.