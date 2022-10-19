Dalit Ire: Will Silence on Madiga Reservation Bring Down Karnataka BJP in 2023?

Bengaluru may turn blue on 11 December 2022, just a few months before Karnataka steps into the thick of the 2023 Assembly elections. Starting 18 November, Dalit organisations – especially those affiliated with Madigas, who fall under the Scheduled Castes (SC) category in Karnataka – will embark on a month-long protest to commemorate the tenth anniversary of their Belagavi march of 2012.

On 11 December 2012, protesters affiliated with the Madiga Reservation Horatta Samithi (MRHS) held the march to Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi to demand sub-caste reservation for Karnataka's Left Dalits, including Madigas, who fall a notch below the Right Dalits, including Holeyas, on the caste spectrum. During the protest, state police fired teargas shells at Dalit protesters and arrested hundreds. The BJP's Jagadish Shettar was the chief minister at the time.