Bhavana’s New Film To Have Panel For Sexual Harassment, Code of Conduct on Set

Bhavana will act in a new feature film titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu.
Bhavana, Sharaf U Dheen, and Anarkali Nazar will act in a new feature film titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu ('My big brother had a love affair') and the film will have an Internal Committee (IC) to address workplace sexual harassment complaints on set.
The film is directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf and shooting has begun in Kodungalloor in Kerala. Asharaf has scripted the film and will do the editing as well.
The film’s cinematography will be done by Arun Rushdie and the art direction by Midhun Chalissery. Apart from the three key actors, Shebin Benson and Ashokan will also play important roles.
The producers of the movie have set up three different teams to deal with complaints and suggestions to deal with sexual harassment complaints.
This includes a team for workplace harassment, one for general complaints and a third for suggestions, headed by Advocate Noorjehan KM (work place harassment), and production controller Alex E Kurian (general complaints and suggestions).
The filmmakers have also issued a code of conduct and an IC flowchart describing the process to lodge a complaint.
The IC Flowchart
The IC will take both complaints and suggestions which will be forwarded to the respective committees (workplace harassment and general complaints). These will be acknowledged within 24 hours.
The complaints will be investigated by the respective teams and then a review will be done of the investigation. If the complainant is happy with the resolution, the case is closed. Otherwise, it will be handed over to external legal bodies.
Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu – a wordplay on Basheer’s famous novel Ntuppuppaakkoranendaarnu (my grandpa had an elephant) – is being produced by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments in association with Rajesh Krishna's banner London Talkies.
In an interview that Bhavana gave TNM in April this year, she spoke about the offers she had been getting from the industry in the past few years. But she had not been ready to return to the Malayalam film industry until now, she said.
“I actually don’t know why I wanted to stay away, I cannot define or pinpoint that feeling. I felt that I was away from Kerala, living a peaceful life in Bengaluru. Going back on the sets, maybe I felt it will start new discussions,” Bhavana said then.
