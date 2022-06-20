Bhavana’s New Film To Have Panel For Sexual Harassment, Code of Conduct on Set

The film is directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf and shooting has begun in Kodungalloor in Kerala. Asharaf has scripted the film and will do the editing as well.

The film’s cinematography will be done by Arun Rushdie and the art direction by Midhun Chalissery. Apart from the three key actors, Shebin Benson and Ashokan will also play important roles.