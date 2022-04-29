Who Is Vijay Babu, the Malayalam Actor-Producer Accused of Sexual Assault?

(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual and physical assault)

It is a moment of reckoning for the Malayalam film industry as it is swept up by the #MeToo movement, especially after the sexual assault case involving Dileep. On 28 April, another woman actor spoke out and accused actor and producer Vijay Babu of rape and sexual assault. Soon after, Vijay took to Facebook to deny the allegations and even revealed the victim’s name, garnering flak online.

Who is Vijay Babu?

Actor Vijay Babu believed that the film industry was his ‘destiny,’ but he started out by working in Star India and went on to work in Dubai. After stints in Asianet, Sitara TV, and Surya TV (as the vice president), Vijay entered the world of cinema.

Success came quickly for the relatively new actor and he won the Kerala State Film Award for ‘Best Children's Film’ for Philips and the Monkey Pen. Vijay is also the co-founder of the production house Friday Film House along with filmmaker Sandra Thomas.

Sandra Thomas Accuses Vijay of Physical Assault

Sandra had, in 2017, accused Vijay of physically assaulting her at her office in Elamakkara, Ernakulam. Based on Thomas’ complaint, a case was filed against Vijay Babu at the Elamakkara police station. Indian Express had also reported that Sandra was taken to a hospital to recover after the alleged altercation.

The actor was booked under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 294 (b) sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place.

Vijay had taken to Facebook and had accused Sandra and her husband of filing a ‘fake case’ to take over his business property.

The complaint was later withdrawn.