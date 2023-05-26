Techie Death: Bengaluru Has an Underpass Problem, but There's No One-Stop Fix

KR Circle underpass, which flooded and claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman IT professional on 21 May, is just the tip of Bengaluru's unsafe traffic routes.
But what's worse is that the BBMP does not have a swift plan of action chalked out to prevent the flooding in underpasses, including the one at KR Circle.
BBMP junior grade engineers, who inspect underpasses ahead of each monsoon season, told The Quint that Bengaluru needs a thorough motion sensitive warning system – similar to the ones found ahead of toll gates – and regular repair and widening of existing drains to prevent underpasses from becoming deathtraps.
Bengaluru's underpasses are routinely inspected every year before rains, and status reports are submitted to the engineer-in-chief of the corporation. However, these reports, which have repeatedly pointed out water-logging trouble, have never provided lasting solutions for the problem.
For instance, after Infosys techie Bhanu Rekha's death, BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad made a three-page report which primarily recommends constructing boom barriers around the KR Circle underpass. Boom barriers prevent vehicular traffic from venturing into the underpass in the event of flooding.
As per his statement to the media, the driver of the vehicle entered the KR Circle underpass as other vehicles were passing by at the time. However, as he drove the vehicle into the underpass, the car flooded "within two minutes."
To prevent flooding, as per the report, the BBMP has proposed to raise a hump to stop water from entering the KR Circle underpass. It has also recommended building a new drainage system around the underpass.
These solutions, however, are not suitable for all underpasses in Bengaluru which already have grilled drains that are meant to drain the water accumulating during rains. Many of the underpasses also have CCTVs.
"The biggest problem that the BBMP roads and underpasses face during rains is the clogging of existing drains. Drain widening and maintenance alone can help solve this problem," a junior engineer at BBMP told The Quint.
According to the engineer, who had inspected at least six underpasses prior to the 2022 rains, drains at these heavy traffic points do not have grills to prevent plant debris and waste from blocking the waterflow.
At L-shaped underpasses in the city, drainage is dependent on the structural design, an engineer in the know said. "At the underpasses, the water is expected to drain through the slope on the one side to prevent flooding. But if the road ahead is elevated these underpasses too could be dangerous. Hence, providing drains at entry and exit points of all underpasses is important," the engineer said.
"The drain size should be proportional to the width of the underpass," he added, stating over half a dozen underpasses in Bengaluru do not have proportionally wide drains.
The BBMP has already started inspection of all underpasses, including railway underpasses, to prepare a detailed report to suggest improvement of these facilities. There are 18 railway underpasses in the city. According to Prahlad, some underpasses, which are potentially dangerous, will have to be closed.
Closing underpasses need not necessarily solve the problem because they essentially ease Bengaluru's traffic bottlenecks. At busy traffic signals, underpasses allow unhindered vehicular movement.
"If underpasses are closed, some junctions in the city will become overcrowded. Underpasses at Kodigehalli, Okalipuram, and Cauvery Junction all need maintenance, and not closure," an engineer said.
As Bengaluru has witnessed vehicles, and sometimes, people being swept away while stranded on waterlogged roads and open manholes, closing underpasses should be the last resort.
The cost of maintaining such warning systems, however, could be a deterrent when it comes to their installation. Meanwhile, as the BBMP inspection of underpasses comes to an end on Wednesday, will the city get safer traffic routes?
