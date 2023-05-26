Techie Death: Bengaluru Has an Underpass Problem, but There's No One-Stop Fix

BBMP junior grade engineers, who inspect underpasses ahead of each monsoon season, told The Quint that Bengaluru needs a thorough motion sensitive warning system – similar to the ones found ahead of toll gates – and regular repair and widening of existing drains to prevent underpasses from becoming deathtraps.

Bengaluru's underpasses are routinely inspected every year before rains, and status reports are submitted to the engineer-in-chief of the corporation. However, these reports, which have repeatedly pointed out water-logging trouble, have never provided lasting solutions for the problem.

For instance, after Infosys techie Bhanu Rekha's death, BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad made a three-page report which primarily recommends constructing boom barriers around the KR Circle underpass. Boom barriers prevent vehicular traffic from venturing into the underpass in the event of flooding.