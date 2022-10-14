Why This Bengaluru Couple Threatened to Kill Themselves During a BBMP Drive

A couple in Bengaluru's KR Puram was seen pouring petrol onto themselves on 12 October, threatening to kill themselves if the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolished their house amid the anti-encroachment drive.
A couple in Bengaluru was caught on camera threatening to kill themselves, when Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials arrived at their residence to reportedly demolish a part of their house, as part of their ongoing 'anti-encroachment' drive, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022.
They couple was rescued by the BBMP personnel and Bengaluru police personnel. The duo was later detained.
The couple was identified as Sona Sen and Sunil Singh, who reside in Gayatri Layout in the KR Puram area of Bengaluru, according to officials.
The two were seen dousing themselves with petrol as they threatened to kill themselves if the BBMP demolished their house. They claimed that they had submitted necessary documents as proof of their house not constructed illegally, to the Tehsildar.
The couple's house was reportedly marked by BBMP officials as part of an ongoing demolition drive of "illegal structures" that are built on Storm Water Drains.
When the authorities arrived at their residence, the couple poured petrol all over themselves to obstruct the drive. Bengaluru City police and BBMP officials had to resort to using water cannons to prevent any fire outbreak, and sprayed water at high pressure to prevent burns, as they pulled the couple inside.
After this, the couple was taken to the KR Puram police station, where their gave statement was recorded and an FIR was filed against them. They are currently out on bail. The BBMP went ahead with the demolition and brought down a part of their house.
