Techie Who Died in Bengaluru Underpass Had Spent Just 3 Months in City, Say Kin

The woman IT professional, Bhanu Rekha, who died as the tourist vehicle she was travelling in got stuck in a flooded underpass in Bengaluru was new to the city, her grieving family members told The Quint.

Rekha’s brother Sandeep Batula told The Quint, "She had moved to Bengaluru just three months ago. Other family members went to Bengaluru to visit her during the summer vacation."

The 22-year-old woman died in Bengaluru on Sunday, 21 May, after heavy rains and hailstorm submerged the KR Circle underpass. Rekha, who was travelling with her family in a car, got trapped in the flooded vehicle and was stuck in neck-deep water.

Rekha was employed with Infosys over the past seven months, but was first working from home in Krishna district and later moved to Mysuru for on-campus training. She moved to Bengaluru in January 2023, and was living in the city in a rented apartment, Batula said.