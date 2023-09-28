'Kids Got Home at Night': Why Was Bengaluru's ORR Traffic Jam 'One of Worst'?

#PeakBengaluru peaked even further on the evening of Wednesday, 27 September, with the city's Outer Ring Road (ORR) – which passes through the IT corridor – experiencing an unprecedented, hours-long traffic snarl.

Livid, many Bengalurians took to X (formerly Twitter) to raise their concerns. Some said they were late to the Trevor Noah show (that never happened) and others reported that their kids reached home late at night after school.

But most of them described the gridlock as "one of the worst" ones they've experienced in the city, which is notorious for traffic congestion.