Explained: What Is Bengaluru’s Chamrajpet Idgah Maidan Dispute All About?

Bengaluru police beefed up security in and around Idgah Maidan in Chamrajpet, as pro-Hindutva organisations and Federation of Chamrajpet Citizens called for a bandh demanding that the ground be retained as a playground and not be acceded to the Waqf Board.

Tension prevailed in the area surrounding the ground, with all traders drawing down their shutters and also extending their support to the Hindutva groups by pasting pamphlets in front of their shops.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions were closed for a day. Meanwhile, the police also told The Quint that a total of 350 constables, four teams of state reserve police, 60 assistant sub-inspectors, 30 sub-inspectors, 12 inspectors led by four different assistant commissioner of police were deployed at the Maidan to maintain peace.