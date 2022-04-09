Bengaluru Civic Body Imposes Ban on Animal Slaughter, Sale of Meat on Ram Navami
The order is applicable to all establishments within the civic body's limits.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a ban on slaughter of animals and sale of meat in stalls on Sunday, 10 April, for Rama Navami.
In the circular issued on 6 April, the BBMP said that the order is applicable to all establishments within the civic body's limits.
"On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival on date 10-04-2022, Sunday, slaughter of animals in the slaughterhouses and sale of meat in stalls in the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike premises has been completely banned," the order, undersigned by Joint Director (Animal Husbandry), BBMP said.
A similar ban had been imposed by the BBMP on Maha Shivratri in the past.
The ban comes just days after controversy erupted in Delhi over South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan calling for a ban on sale of meat in the national capital in the backdrop of the ongoing Navratri festival.
While it was later clarified that the ban can be imposed only after the Municipal Corporation Commissioner officiates it, several shops remained shut on 6 April at several places in south Delhi out of fear.
