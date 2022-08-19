Controversy Over Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations in Karnataka Schools

The debate over religious activities being performed in schools has once again sparked outrage in Karnataka. This time, it is an announcement by Education Minister BC Nagesh, saying Ganesha Chaturthi would be celebrated as usual in schools and colleges on 31 August.

Meanwhile, welcoming the move, the Karnataka Waqf Board said that imparting religious education was imperative to inculcate moral values to students.

However, the board has also demanded that the education department allow Muslim students to offer Namaz in schools and also permit them to celebrate Eid Milad on campus.