'Attempts to Forget Ambedkar, Shastri': CM Bommai Slams Congress in I-Day Speech

Amid controversy over excluding first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the Karnataka government's newspaper advertisement on freedom fighters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, 15 August, took a veiled dig at the Congress without naming it as he pointed at attempts to "forget" national icons like BR Ambedkar and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

In his address at the 76th Independence Day event at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, he also said that all Prime Ministers and leaders of the country have contributed to India's progress in their own way, and there is no question of forgetting anyone.