'Tragedy of Partition Cannot Be Misused': Cong on BJP Targeting Nehru in Video

PAs India marks its second "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," the Congress on Sunday, 14 August, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for releasing a video which tangentially blames Jawaharlal Nehru for bowing to the demands of Muslim League, leading to the Partition.

The BJP on Sunday released a dramatised video on the Partition, featuring Cyril John Radcliffe, whose map split Punjab and Bengal almost in half.

The seven-minute-long video blamed Pandit Nehru, the Muslim league, and Indian communists for the Partition. However, most of the video is filled with visuals of Nehru and Jinnah.

"Where were those people at that time who had the responsibility of fighting against these divisive forces?" BJP tweeted.