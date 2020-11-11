Sivasankar, Team in CMO Knew About Gold Smuggling, Swapna Tells ED

Serious allegations against the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in connection with the gold smuggling case have once again surfaced. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a special court in Kochi that a key accused in the case has alleged that suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar and his team in the CMO knew about the gold smuggling.

According to the ED, Swapna Suresh, second accused in the case, while being interrogated on Tuesday, allegedly said, "Mr Sivasankar and his team in CMO was fully aware of the gold smuggling and other electronic items done through diplomatic channels."

During the interrogation, ED says Swapna was shown certain WhatsApp messages exchanged between Sivasankar and her, and she made this allegation as one of the explanations.

The ED told the court that she further stated that Sivasankar was allegedly aware of the kickbacks received by former UAE Consulate finance head Khalid from the contractors who bagged the Life Mission project at Wadakanchery. Considering the plea filed by ED, the special court extended Sivasankar' custody period, which was to end on Tuesday, by one more day. The court will again consider the case on Thursday.