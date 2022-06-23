Chennai: Midnight Drama Unfolds As AIADMK's OPS Moves HC Twice To Stall GC Meet

OPS approached Madras High Court twice to stop AIADMK GC meet.
Having exhausted almost all options to prevent AIADMK general council meeting from happening, party coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) moved the Madras High Court at midnight on Thursday, 23 June, pleading to reverse an order issued earlier on 22 June.
The first order had refused to stall AIADMK's general council meeting scheduled for 23 June and prevent its bylaws from being amended, despite OPS pleading for relief.
If the bylaws get amended, Edappadi K Palaniswamy (EPS) could be elected as the party's general secretary. Currently EPS is the joint coordinator of the party.
EPS has been wanting to take over sole leadership of the party while OPS has been wanting that the status quo or dual leadership be continued.
For most, Thursday morning's developments seemed like a repeat of 2017 chaos in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) that broke out after former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha's demise in December 2016.
He said he was willing to approve them, if EPS gives the assurance that no other agenda will be discussed.
EPS' counsel responded stating that the decision to have dual leadership in the party was discussed during a general council meeting without it being part of the agenda.
It is to be noted that Jayalalithaa had twice handpicked OPS to be her successor. However, when Jayalaithaa's aide VK Sasikala briefly took over the party, EPS became the CM. Later Sasikala was ousted from the party when EPS and OPS joined hands.
Pannerselvam seemed to have lost support as a group of his supporters including several former ministers, district secretaries, headquarters functionaries, and members of the general council shifted their loyalties to Palaniswami.
“Over 75 district secretaries have met Palaniswami and pledged their support to him," said D Jayakumar, former Minister and AIADMK senior politician to reporters.
