‘No Single Leadership for Party’, Says AIADMK Coordinator OPS

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday, 16 June, rejected the clamour for a ‘unitary leadership’ by sections of party functionaries from the Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) camp but said he is open for talks with them.
This comes ahead of the general and executive council meetings in Chennai on 23 June.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai, OPS said that he has conveyed an ‘agenda’ to those demanding a single leadership for the party. He said that negotiations are on to solve the issue amicably and asserted that his priority is to keep the party united.
OPS said that the proposal to usher in a single leadership by way of restoring the General Secretary post is not possible.
He said, “The post of General Secretary will only belong to Ex-CM Jayalalithaa. Also, that was the reason why a resolution was passed by AIADMK to create Coordinator and Co-Coordinator posts and even Election Commission has also given nod for the current system."
In the AIADMK District Secretary meeting held on 14 June, a debate regarding the need for single leadership by brought up by a section of district secretaries and others.
OPS added:
Responding to a reporter’s question whether he would take the ‘numero uno’ position if offered, he said, “It is not needed under the present day circumstances.”
Meanwhile, EPS said that he has not discussed the matter with OPS yet.
However, OPS claimed that his co-coordinator EPS is behind the sudden the clamour as he aims to wrestle wrest control of the party, reported PTI.
He added that it was EPS who invited party functionaries 'to express opinions' though it was not on the agenda. OPS claimed that his priority has always been party's interests and he has no desire for power and this was evident when he merged his faction with EPS's camp in 2017.
He said he has already conveyed his opinion to senior leaders that 'coming up with this issue' at a time when AIADMK should be unitedly fighting as the principal opposition was unwarranted, especially when the dual leadership system is functioning well.
Meanwhile, former minister D Jayakumar expressed hope that the issue of a single leadership would be resolved on the basis of party consensus. "Why are you in a hurry? Everything will end cordially," he said.
The senior leader said, “There are no 'personal reasons' for anyone voicing the single leadership demand and it is only aimed at strengthening the party.”
(With inputs from PTI.)