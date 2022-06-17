‘No Single Leadership for Party’, Says AIADMK Coordinator OPS

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday, 16 June, rejected the clamour for a ‘unitary leadership’ by sections of party functionaries from the Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) camp but said he is open for talks with them.

This comes ahead of the general and executive council meetings in Chennai on 23 June.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, OPS said that he has conveyed an ‘agenda’ to those demanding a single leadership for the party. He said that negotiations are on to solve the issue amicably and asserted that his priority is to keep the party united.

OPS said that the proposal to usher in a single leadership by way of restoring the General Secretary post is not possible.