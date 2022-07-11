‘What Sacrifice Did He Do?’: EPS Accuses OPS of Creating Unrest After Expulsion

EPS questioned OPS and said, "He always talks about the sacrifices he has done for the party. What did he do? We are the ones who sacrificed for the party."
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Amid infighting in the All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK), a total of 16 resolutions were passed in the crucial general council meeting on Monday, 11 July, including a resolution to expel O Pannerselvam and his supporters from the party.
Meanwhile, former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party after the party revived the post of general secretary and terminated dual leadership.
Moving swiftly, the party went on to change its display picture on Twitter to one with only EPS in it, while EPS also formally submitted the amended AIADMK party constitution in the general council meet to the Election Commission of India.
After the key decisions and resolutions passed in the general council meet, E Palaniswami, while addressing party workers, accused O Panneerselvam of colluding with the DMK and creating unrest outside the party headquarters.
"OPS tied up with anti-social elements and broke the door of AIADMK headquarters. OPS also stole documents and laptops," EPS said, adding that OPS was "never faithful to Amma J Jayalalithaa."
He further questioned OPS, saying, "He always talks about the sacrifices he has done for the party. What did he do? We are the ones who sacrificed for the party."
EPS added, "OPS has unleashed violence and taken away party belongings from the office, in league with the DMK government. Police did not give security to the AIADMK headquarters despite pleas. This is proof of the deteriorating law and order."
Speaking to the media, O Panneerselvam said that his expulsion from the party is illegal and he will challenge the decision in court.
"I have been elected by 1.5 crore cadres of our party. As per the law, we will challenge it in court. I will meet the cadres and seek justice," he said.
Speaking to the media, O Panneerselvam said: "Edappadi Palaniswami and KP Munusamy have acted against the law, so I announce that they have been expelled from the primary membership of the party."
Here are the key decisions and resolutions adopted in the general council members' meet:
A resolution to terminate the posts of coordinator and deputy coordinator was passed, officially scrapping the dual leadership structure. Both OPS and EPS had these posts, respectively.
The party passed a resolution naming EPS as interim general secretary.
The post of General Secretary has been revived, for which fresh elections will be held within four months. The General Secretary post had been abolished after the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa.
The party also passed a resolution creating the post of Deputy General Secretary, who will be chosen by the party’s General Secretary. Both the posts will have a tenure of five years.
Anyone contesting for the post of the General Secretary, has to be a member of the party for at least 10 years and should be proposed as a candidate by 10 district secretaries and seconded by the same number of district secretaries of the party.
The party also passed a resolution seeking a Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour for EV Ramasamy ‘Periyar,’ MGR, and the late CM J Jayalalithaa.
The party condemned the ruling DMK government for scrapping AIADMK’s people schemes.
DMK government was slammed for failing to control the soaring prices of essential commodities.
DMK was further condemned for having failed to take care of law and order in the state.
AIADMK has also urged both the state government and the Centre to stop Karnataka's proposal to construct Mekadatu dam along Cauvery river.
AIADMK further requested the state and Central government to work for the welfare of Tamil people living in Sri Lanka.
The party also urged the government to protect weavers and sort out their problems.
The party urged the DMK to fulfil all its poll promises.
The call for a single party leader had been echoing since the district secretary meeting on 14 June this year.