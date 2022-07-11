AIADMK Crisis Live Updates: OPS Expelled as Party Backs EPS; Chaos in Tamil Nadu

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) during the general council meeting, in Chennai, Monday, July 11, 2022.
Amid the infighting within the All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK), former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party on Monday, 11 July, after the party revived the post of general secretary and terminated dual leadership.
Soon after the announcement, the executive council members passed a resolution and expelled O Pannerselvam and his supporters from the party.
Earlier in the morning, the Madras High Court allowed the AIADMK party's general council meeting to be held at 9 am, rejecting OPS' plea. The court said that the will of the majority has to prevail and thus, it will not interfere.
OPS' supporters R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar, and PH Manoj Pandian too have been expelled from the AIADMK
OPS sharply retorted saying, "Edappadi Palaniswami and KP Munusamy have acted against the law and so I announce that they have been expelled from the primary membership of the party."
OPS said that he will challenge this decision and appeal to the higher court
The elections for the post of the general secretary will be held within four months
Ahead of the meeting, factions of EPS and OPS clashed outside the party headquarters, leading to lathi-charge by the police
EPS declared Dindigul Srinivasan as the new AIADMK treasure, the post which was held by O Pannerselvam before he was removed from the party.
Speaking to the media, O Pannerselvam said that his expulsion from the party is illegal and he will challenge the decision in court.
"I have been elected by 1.5 crore cadres of our party. As per the law, we will challenge it in court. I will meet the cadres and seek justice," he said.
Former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami elected as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK from the power centre of the party.
The party revived the post of general secretary and terminated dual leadership. The election for the post will be held within four months.
