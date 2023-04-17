We Asked Sikh Men in Britain What Turban Means to Them: Here’s What They Said

More recently, British society has positively responded to inclusion of Sikh ways of life, with the acceptance of the turban in police and military uniforms. But there have also been real challenges and struggles along the way.

Most notably, stigmas and discrimination around the turban were exacerbated following the 9/11 World Trade Center terrorist attacks in 2001.

Alongside Muslims, turban-wearing Sikhs have borne the brunt of the subsequent rise in hate crimes, anti-Islamic sentiment, discrimination and racial profiling worldwide.

The Sikh men we spoke to for our as yet unpublished research, explained how wearing the turban signalled their observance to Sikhism and the life choices this entails, such as the protection of and service to others: