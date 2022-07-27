Representation Matters: Burberry's New Ad With a Sikh Child Wins Desi Hearts

Sahib Singh is a 4-year-old model who was cast in luxury brand Burberry's ad.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram / @i_am_sahib_singh)
Burberry, a British luxury brand, is being aplauded by the Indian community for its latest advertisement. The ad is for Burberry's children's collection for their 'back to school' designs and features a Sikh child in a Burberry jacket wearing a black patka, and desis are loving this simple gesture of representation by the brand. The pictures from the ad have gone viral on social media.
Sahib Singh, the 4-year-old Sikh model, has been cast in the ad along with other children from different ethnicities. His parents, who handle his social media account, have posted a heartwarming post about Sahib's journey.
Meanwhile, netizens didn't just find the pictures extremely adorable, but are appreciating the brand for representing the Sikh community and promoting inclusivity and diversity.
Sahib Singh looking adorable in the Burberry ad.
Many people took to the internet and expressed their happiness of seeing Sahib. Some even spoke about how there are many incidents where Sikhs have to face discrimination and humiliation for wearing a patka.
Read what the netizens had to say:
