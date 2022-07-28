After Burberry’s Ad, a Look at How the West Has Got Representation Right & Wrong

Representation matters, wherever that may be.

Burberry, a British luxury brand, is being aplauded by the Indian community for its latest advertisement on its children's collection for their 'back to school' designs.

It features a Sikh child in a Burberry jacket wearing a black patka, and desis are loving this simple gesture of representation by the brand. The pictures from the ad have gone viral on social media.

Sahib Singh, the 4-year-old Sikh model, had been cast in the ad along with other children from different ethnicities.

Not all western companies get the representation part right, despite their justifications after a controversy. Here are some examples of them getting it really wrong, and of them getting it right.