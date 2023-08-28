Planning to Study in UK? Over 1 Lakh Indians Granted Student Visa till June 2023

UK Visa Surge for Indians, 54% increase compared to June 2022.
According to official figures released by UK home office, the United Kingdom has granted 1,42,848 sponsored study visas to Indians till June 2023.
The data reveals that a total of 1,42,848 visas have been granted till June 2023, with a substantial increase of 49,883 visas from June 2022, which denotes an increase of 54%.
This figure is also sevenfold of Indian visas in 2019.
Chinese nationals were the second most common nationality to get sponsored study; i.e. 1,07,670 visas were granted, 6% fewer than June 2022.
Chinese and Indian students together comprised half of all sponsored study grants. Nigeria, Pakistan and the United States were in the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.
