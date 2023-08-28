Planning to Study in UK? Over 1 Lakh Indians Granted Student Visa till June 2023

According to official figures released by UK home office, the United Kingdom has granted 1,42,848 sponsored study visas to Indians till June 2023.

The data reveals that a total of 1,42,848 visas have been granted till June 2023, with a substantial increase of 49,883 visas from June 2022, which denotes an increase of 54%.

This figure is also sevenfold of Indian visas in 2019.