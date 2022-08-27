India Overtakes China In Number of UK Study, Work, And Visit Visas

About 118,000 Indian students received a Student Visa from the United Kingdom in the year ending in June 2022, according to the recent UK Immigration Statistics report.
With an 89 percent increase compared to 2021, India has surpassed China as the largest nationality being issued "sponsored study visas" in the UK.
Moreover, the UK remains a popular destination for Indian tourists. Indian nations were granted the largest proportion of Visitor Visas as well, accounting for 28 percent of the total visitor visas issued this year. With more than 258,000 Indian nationals receiving visit visas this year, it is a record-breaking 630 percent increase as opposed to the previous year albeit it was when travel restrictions were still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As far as the Work visas are concerned, Indian nationals experienced a 149 percent increase. Nearly 103,000 work visas were issued to Indians which included both skilled and seasonal workers.
Accounting for 46 percent of all skilled work visas granted globally, Indian nationals continue to be the number one nationality to be granted skilled worker visas.
