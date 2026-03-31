‘Oli Didn't Order the Firing...’: Party Cadres Erupt Over Ex-Nepal PM’s Arrest

"KP Sharma Oli didn't order the security forces to fire at protesters during the Gen Z uprising last year. He should be released immediately," Birendra Madi, a member of Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), who took to the streets of Kathmandu in protest on Monday, 30 March, told The Quint.

Apart from the capital city, fresh protests broke out in several districts of Nepal to oppose the arrest of the former PM on 28 March, a day after Balen Shah was sworn in as the country's new top leader.

The arrest followed the findings of a probe commission formed by the interim government under Sushila Karki.