'Won't Be a Silent Generation': Nepal's Gen Z Voters Show Up to Join Voter Rolls

"Nepal's Gen Z grew up hearing that politics is a dirty game, but the recent protests have helped us realise just how necessary politics is in our country," says 21-year-old Sadiksha, who is among hundreds of first-time voters thronging registration centres across Kathmandu to enroll themselves ahead of the 2026 general elections.
The elections had been called by President Ram Chandra Poudel, following demands by Gen Z representatives who led protests in the country in September this year and forced the KP Sharma Oli government to resign en masse.
The Quint visited a number of registration centres in Kathmandu and spoke to Gen Z voters, including several first-timers, to understand what their priorities are in the upcoming elections.
"This generation is excited. The Gen Z protests woke us up," says 24-year-old Chhabin Dahal, who will be voting for the first time in the 2026 polls.
Dahal says that he hopes the elections, coming close on the heels of the anti-corruption protests, will make Nepal's future leaders more accountable to the electorate.
"We’re tired of corruption and false promises. We want jobs, education, accountability, and leaders who are concerned about young people’s future. We are not a silent generation. We’re educated, connected, and fearless. If leaders ignore us, we’ll replace them. Our priorities are honesty and action, not mere speeches," he tells The Quint.
Twenty-five-year-old Aalok Mishra, who hails from Nepal's Janakpur, agrees with him.
Mishra says that the protests were a wake-up call for the country's former political masters, and the silence that had persisted for so long had only strengthened the system.
"When I drop my vote into that ballot box, it will feel like I’m carrying the collective voice of my generation. My first vote will also give me hope that if enough of us show up, if enough of us believe, we can rewrite the narrative of Nepal’s future," he says.
The registration drive resumed after the government revised the Voter Registration Act through an ordinance following the ECN’s suggestion. The earlier law stated that no new registrations would be accepted once an election date is announced.
One of the registration centres The Quint visited in Nepal.
Young voters filing documents to enroll as electors.
The ECN has also invited new political parties to enroll by mid-November. So far, four parties, including one led by Gen Z leader Miraj Dhungana, have been announced. As many as 122 political parties were already registered before the ECN's latest call.
Ritu Malbul, 21, also came to register herself at a centre in Kathmandu on 18 October.
She says that her main priority is for the future government to address past human rights abuses and take action against those who are complicit in the violence that took place during the September protests—that led to over 70 deaths.
"The time has finally arrived for leaders to turn their attention towards the well-being of the people and act honestly to bring clear and sustainable change in the country," she says.
Another first-time voter, Mishuta Dahal, says that she flew back from Australia, where she is studying, to register as a voter.
"When I visited the registration centre, there were so many young people registering alongside me, making videos, and just sharing in the moment. It’s not just about voting anymore; it feels like a movement for real change," the 25-year-old tells The Quint.
When asked what motivated her to make the long trip back from Australia, she said she was extremely moved by the Gen Z protests—which culiminated due to "deep-rooted anger and frustration".
Dahal says that the main priorities she'd like to see addressed in the upcoming polls are corruption, the lack of transparency, job creation, quality education, mental health support, and infrastructural development.
"If leaders want our trust, they will have to earn it, not just ask for votes. We want a government that thinks about the future, not just about power. I want to see fresh faces in politics, with new ideas and genuine intentions," she further adds.
Dipen Niroula, who hails from Sansari and is another first-time voter, says that he is "sick and tired" of administrative inefficiency, including in his own neighbourhood.
"For even something as basic as building proper local roads, we earlier had to plead with political parties and leaders. Services have long been accessible only to those with power and their children," he says.
Niroula adds that he hopes to see new faces governing the country and an end to "lopsided politics" that was favourable only to a few.
Twenty-one-year-old Sadiksha Nepal, too, feels that youngsters in the country should not be compelled to spend a fortune and go abroad for higher education and well-paid jobs.
"Gen Z sees very limited prospects within the country and is often compelled to go abroad in search of opportunities. There’s no part-time job culture, and issues like transparency, justice, service delivery, accountability, education, tackling corruption and nepotism, skill development, and indigenous participation are areas the new government must prioritise," she asserts.
Nepal’s House of Representatives comprises 275 members—with 165 elected through the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system and 110 through proportional representation based on party vote share.
Nepal's Election Commission is currently working on logistics and budget preparations for the nationwide polls. It had spent around NPR 5 billion to conduct the federal and provincial elections in November 2022.
