'Won't Be a Silent Generation': Nepal's Gen Z Voters Show Up to Join Voter Rolls

Dahal says that he hopes the elections, coming close on the heels of the anti-corruption protests, will make Nepal's future leaders more accountable to the electorate.

"We’re tired of corruption and false promises. We want jobs, education, accountability, and leaders who are concerned about young people’s future. We are not a silent generation. We’re educated, connected, and fearless. If leaders ignore us, we’ll replace them. Our priorities are honesty and action, not mere speeches," he tells The Quint.

Twenty-five-year-old Aalok Mishra, who hails from Nepal's Janakpur, agrees with him.