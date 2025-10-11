'Drivers Hit, Ambulances Vandalised': Nepal's Unsung Heroes on Gen Z Protests

In Rupandehi district, ambulance driver Balbir Khamcha was transporting a patient on oxygen support. On the second night of the protest, at around 11 pm, his ambulance was attacked by a mob of 15-odd people at Sainamaina Municipality.

“They was drunk, and attacked us without listening to a word we had to say,” he said. “One of the protesters even slapped me."

Khamcha said that during the attack, the patient’s oxygen cylinder fell off. They rushed the patient to a nearby polyclinic, and he was later referred to the Provincial Hospital in Butwal. The patient died on the way.

Khamcha told The Quint that he immediately called the police, but they did not turn up. When he called them again after around 30 minutes, the phone had been switched off.

The Quint reached out to Binod Ghimire, Deputy Inspector General of Nepal Police, who said he's not authorised to speak on any matter related to the Gen Z protests.