Nepal’s Ex-PM Oli Detained Over Gen Z Protest Deaths Day After New PM Takes Oath

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Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was detained on 28 March 2026, following recommendations from a government-appointed commission investigating the deaths of dozens during the Gen Z anti-corruption protests in September 2025. The arrest occurred one day after Balendra Shah was sworn in as Nepal’s new prime minister, marking a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. Authorities also detained former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak in connection with the same case.
According to The Guardian, police arrested KP Sharma Oli at his residence on the outskirts of Kathmandu. The operation involved several trucks of officers in riot gear, and both Oli and Lekhak were subsequently taken to the Kathmandu district police office. Home Minister Sudan Gurung stated that the arrests were not acts of revenge but the beginning of a legal process to ensure justice for those killed and wounded during the protests.
As reported by Scroll, the protests were triggered by a government-imposed ban on 26 social media platforms on 4 September 2025. Although the ban was lifted after four days, the demonstrations escalated into a nationwide movement against alleged corruption and misgovernance. The commission led by former Supreme Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki recommended criminal negligence charges against Oli, Lekhak, and the then Inspector General of Police, with potential sentences of up to ten years.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the Gen Z protests resulted in at least 76 deaths over two days of unrest. The panel found Oli responsible for failing to act to stop hours of firing that killed at least 19 protesters on the first day. Police spokesperson Om Adhikari confirmed that both Oli and Lekhak would be produced before the court on Sunday, and that legal proceedings would follow as per the commission’s recommendations.
"No one is above the law. We have taken former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak under control. This is not revenge against anyone, it is just the beginning of justice," Home Minister Sudan Gurung stated, as cited in multiple reports.
As noted in an article by Siasat, the arrests followed the new government’s first cabinet meeting, which decided to implement the probe commission’s recommendations immediately. Both detainees were taken to the Kathmandu District Police Circle in Bhadrakali, and KP Sharma Oli was sent for a medical examination at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital soon after his detention. The commission recommended jail terms ranging from three to ten years for those found responsible.
As further details emerged, the anti-corruption protests, largely led by Gen Z activists, forced the resignation of Oli on 9 September 2025. The unrest led to the collapse of his government and the appointment of Nepal’s first female prime minister, Sushila Karki, as a transitional leader before the March 2026 elections.
Coverage revealed that the commission’s report did not establish a direct order to shoot but cited negligence and a lack of effort to control the firing, resulting in the deaths of minors and other protesters. The report’s findings have been central to the legal actions now underway.
Legal proceedings are expected to continue, with both Oli and Lekhak facing charges of criminal negligence. Analysis showed that the arrests are part of a broader effort to address accountability for the violence and to respond to public demands for justice following the deadly protests.
"They were arrested this morning, and the process will move forward according to the law," police spokesperson Om Adhikari stated, reflecting the official stance on the detentions.
The detentions occurred just after Balendra Shah and his cabinet were sworn in, following the first elections since the 2025 uprising. The protests, which began as a response to a temporary social media ban, quickly expanded into a nationwide movement against corruption and economic hardship, resulting in widespread unrest and the eventual collapse of the previous government as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.