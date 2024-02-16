Indian-Origin Elderly Motel Owner Shot Dead Over a Room in US

A dispute over a room at Sheffield’s Hillcrest Motel took the life of an Indian-origin motelier Pravin Raojibhai Patel. The customer, William Jeremy Moore, pulled out a gun and shot the 76-year-old motel owner.

The incident happened last week, according to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry. Officials said that a verbal altercation occurred between Moore and Patel when the former came to the motel looking to rent a room.

“Moore was quickly apprehended by Sheffield Police on 13th Avenue when he was trying to break into an abandoned house,” Chief Terry said.

The murder weapon was found in Moore’s possession. A felony complaint states Patel tried to get Moore to leave before the shooting. Moore started to leave when he then turned and shot Patel twice in the chest.