Indian-Origin Family From Kerala Found Dead in California Home

An Indian-origin family of four from Kollam, Kerala, was found dead at their home in California by the police when they went for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, 13 February.

The family have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan.

Nobody in the house responded to calls, so the family's relatives sought a welfare check.

A statement issued by the San Mateo Police Department read, “After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children."