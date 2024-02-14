Indian-Origin Family From Kerala Found Dead in California Home

An Indian-origin family of four from Kollam, Kerala, was found dead at their home in California by the police when they went for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, 13 February.
(Trigger Warning: Graphic details mentioned.)
The family have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan.
Nobody in the house responded to calls, so the family's relatives sought a welfare check.
A statement issued by the San Mateo Police Department read, “After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children."
Tragically, the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation. The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom.
A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom.
The investigation continues, and the cops are gathering evidence and talking to family members to determine a possible motive. “Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home,” the San Mateo Police Department said.
The couple had been living in the US for the last nine years. Anand is a software engineer, and Alice is a senior analyst. According to media reports, they had moved to San Mateo County from New Jersey two years ago.
According to Anand’s LinkedIn profile, he worked as a software engineer manager at Meta for a little over a year.
In July 2023, he founded Logits, an in-house Generative AI to cater for specific business needs.
