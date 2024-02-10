41-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Man Dies After Allegedly Being Assaulted in Washington

An Indian-origin man, Vivek Chander Taneja, died a few days later after allegedly being hit on the head outside a restaurant in Washington after being involved in a verbal altercation on 2 February.
An Indian-origin man, Vivek Chander Taneja, died a few days later after allegedly being hit on the head outside a restaurant in Washington after being involved in a verbal altercation on 2 February.
According to the police, the 41-year-old and the suspect were at two sister Japanese restaurants on the night of 2 February. He was "knocked to the ground by the suspect and hit his head on the pavement", read the police report.
Taneja, who hailed from Virginia, lost consciousness in the attack by the time the cops reached the place. The incident happened a few blocks away. The cops took Taneja to the hospital, but he passed away on Wednesday, 7 February.
The suspect has still not been identified. A reward of $25,000 has been offered by the police to anyone who provides information that leads to his arrest and conviction.
On 8 February, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, clarified there was "no foul play or connection" in the recent death of Indian students in separate incidents in the United States.
“My request to you is that you must see that there is no interconnectedness in these,” Jaiswal said.
He also added that the MEA is collaborating with local authorities, consulates, and missions to provide support to the affected families.
"You will come to know more when the time comes, but my request to you is that you must see that there is no interconnectedness in these; they are not related," the MEA stated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)