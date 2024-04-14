'We Lost Our Youth': British Indians Who Fought Against Racist Attacks in 1970s

He said that the murder of Chaggar left a deep impact on him – and has inspired his efforts to address racial abuse to this day.

"Because the events took place when I was so young, I feel like I lost my youth. I was forced to grow up quickly because of all the tragic happenings around me," he tells The Quint.

Grover is the director of the Monitoring Group – an anti-racist advocacy campaign which was started in 1980 as the Southall Monitoring Group. It aids families that have faced racial abuse and holds the state and police to account in case of complacency on their part in ensuring justice.

While Grover says that he wants to be a seen as one of the protagonists who fought for change instead of a victim, he adds that being a part of the documentary was "terrifying" for him.