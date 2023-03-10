Long Before 1947, How India’s Reservations Policy Developed Under British Rule

In its report submitted to the Maharaja a year later, the Miller Committee said a few interesting things. Firstly, it opined that ‘adequate’ representation for non-Brahmins in government jobs did not mean proportional representation. In other words, it was not necessary that non-Brahmins should occupy as many government jobs as the strength of their population. It said that the government’s goal was to reduce the number of Brahmin government servants to 50 percent of the higher services and to 33 per cent of the lower services.

Secondly, it also felt that reservations in government jobs would not hurt the efficiency of the department, because that was ‘not to be measured . . . by academic qualifications’. The committee recognised that government servants required ‘other qualities such as sympathy, honesty of purpose, energy and common sense’, which were as important as academic brilliance.

Thirdly, it added that having non-Brahmin officers in the government would ensure that the non-Brahmin population of Mysore would not be neglected by government officers.

However, the Miller Committee came up with an odd definition of ‘backwardness’. All communities that had a literacy in English of less than 5 percent were considered to be backward. This essentially meant that only Brahmins were not backward in Mysore, while all the other communities (barring a few) were backward there. Accordingly, in 1921, the Mysore government defined ‘backward communities’ as all communities excluding Brahmins that were inadequately represented in the services. The Maharaja implemented the Miller Committee’s recommendations in a watered down form.