Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South asians  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019G20 Summit Day 1: Akshata Murthy Sports Lilac Outfit by Indian-Origin Designer

G20 Summit Day 1: Akshata Murthy Sports Lilac Outfit by Indian-Origin Designer

The UK's First Lady wore a dress designed by Indian-origin, UK-based designer Manimekala Fuller.
The Quint
South Asians
Published:

Akshata Murthy, wife of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, stepped out in a chic, summery, cool lilac marble dress on day 1 of the G20 Summit in Delhi on Saturday, 9 September. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: instagram.com/manimekalavf/)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Akshata Murthy, wife of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, stepped out in a chic, summery, cool lilac&nbsp;marble&nbsp;dress&nbsp;on day 1 of the G20 Summit in Delhi on Saturday, 9 September.&nbsp;</p></div>

Akshata Murthy, the wife of United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, stepped out in a chic, summery, cool lilac marble dress on day 1 of the G20 Summit in Delhi on Saturday, 9 September.  

Making an attempt to blend her Indian and British culture and heritage, the UK's First Lady wore a dress designed by Indian-origin, UK-based designer Manimekala Fuller.   

Also ReadIn Photos | From Grand Welcome to G20 Pact: First Day of Summit in New Delhi

'Proud to See First Lady Sporting my Design in India'

A Delhiite, Manimekala, took to social media to share the proud moment.

"I’m so proud not only to see Akshata in a Manimekala dress, but also that she’s wearing it in India, our motherland. And in Delhi – where I lived for a while. I’m half-Indian, half-British and I am based in the UK but regularly visit India," the designer wrote.

Akshata Murthy donning Indian-origin designer Manimekala's dress.

The designer wrote that while growing up, she had seen how the women in her family used to make and design their own clothes. This is what inspired the designer to study fashion and start her own label. 

Also ReadBiofuels Alliance, Bilaterals, Economic Corridor: G20 Summit Day 1 Highlights

" I’m so proud not only to see Akshata in a Manimekala dress, but also that she’s wearing it in India, our motherland. And in Delhi – where I lived for a while. I’m half-Indian, half-British and I am based in the UK but regularly visit India, " the designer wrote in a social media post. 

 ‘I’m very proud that as a woman of Indian-origin, Akshata is using her platform to highlight female-owned brands, both those based in India and across the diaspora, like Manimekala. It’s also wonderful that she is choosing smaller labels that create in a sustainable and ethical way, promoting a slower and more considered approach to fashion, " she added.

Also ReadUkraine, Inclusivity and Growth: Top Points From the G20 New Delhi Declaration

A Delhiite, Manimekala, took to social media to share the proud moment. 

Akshata Murthy is in India for the G20 Summit along with her husband the prime Minsiter of UK, Rishi Sunak.

On Friday, 8 September, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshita landed in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit.

A fashion designer herself and an entrepreneur as well, Akshita wore a bright, beautiful traditional skirt featuring intricate brocade accents paired with white pleated shirt.

Also ReadG20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Get Darjeeling Lok Sabha Ticket?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT