’Conflict Has Deepened Trust Deficit': PM Modi During G20 Inaugural Speech

"India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of 'Sabka Sath' inside and outside of the country," PM Modi said in his address during the inaugural session of the leaders summit.
(Photo: PTI)
After officially greeting world leaders and dignitaries for the first day of the G20 Summit in New Delhi's International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the leaders summit on Saturday, 9 September.
Over the course of his address as the President of the G20 Group, PM Narendra Modi extended his condolences for the massive earthquake in Morocco that killed more than 600 and further underscored India's message advocating for global welfare and happiness.
Modi also called for unity and transformation of trust on a global scale in the face of post-COVID crises and said, "After Covid-19, trust deficit has been a big challenge for the world. War has exacerbated this trust deficit."
"But if we can defeat Covid, we can also beat this lack of mutual trust. Today, as the President of the G20, India calls on the whole world to work together to turn this global trust deficit into belief and faith. The time is for us to walk together," he added/
He also reiterated India's key points, highlighted throughout the presidency and advocated for the African Union's permanent membership in the G-20 for greater inclusivity and collaboration.
Moreover, he went over India's G20 presidency and called it a "symbol of inclusion", both within the country and beyond, representing the spirit of 'Sabka Saath'.
During the Leaders' Summit commencement, India's proposal to grant the African Union a permanent seat in the G20 was officially endorsed and PM Modi concluded his opening remarks by extending an invitation to African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani to occupy a permanent position at the G20 forum.
With 55 member states, the African Union now holds a status akin to the European Union, distinguishing it from its previous classification as an "invited international organization."
After PM Modi invited the Head of the African Union, President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani to take his seat as a permanent member of the G20 group, sources told The Quint that the bloc is expected to be renamed to G21 following the AU's inclusion.
13:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Various bilateral meetings, the schedules for which are still to be confirmed.
3:30 pm to 4:45 pm: The second session, 'One Family,' will take place in the Summit venue after which they'll return to their hotels.
7:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation for dinner, beginning with a welcome photograph on arrival.
8:00 pm to 9:00 pm: During dinner, the leaders will engage in talks over their meal.
9:00 pm to 9:45 pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will assemble in the Leaders' Lounge at Bharat Mandapam to bring the day to a close.
