G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Get Darjeeling Lok Sabha Ticket?

Anita Katyal wrote how the BJP has zeroed down in on Shringla as he hails from the Darjeeling and Sikkim region – and grew up speaking Nepali at home.

While his father is a Sikkimese Buddhist, his mother is a Hindu Nepali.

"Shringla's family is well-respected in Darjeeling as well as Sikkim. Harsh Vardhan is seen as a true Gorkha chora (a son of the Gorkhas). Very rarely have people from this part of the country risen to the heights that he has risen to," Vikram Rai, assistant professor of mass communication and journalism at St Joseph's College, Darjeeling, told The Quint.

Speaking to The Quint, Deepmala Roka, who wrote Shringla's biography titled Not an Accidental Rise, his paternal family has been locally prominent in the area of public service and business.