Ukraine, Inclusivity and Growth: Top Points From the G20 New Delhi Declaration

"We recognise the critical role of private enterprise in accelerating growth and driving sustainable economic transformations. To this end, we resolve to work with private sector to:

1) Create inclusive, sustainable, and resilient global value chains, and support developing countries to move up the value chain.

2) Facilitate investments including Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) towards sustainable business models.

3) Devise pipelines of investible projects in developing countries, by leveraging expertise of MDBs to mobilise investments.

4) Promote the ease and reduce the cost of doing business."