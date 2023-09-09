G20 Summit: PM Modi Receives World Leaders at Bharat Mandapam on Day One

UK PM Rishi Sunak received by PM Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam for the G20 Summit.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the at the Tree of Life photo installation at the Bharat Mandapam.
PM Narendra Modi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
PM Narendra Modi with Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
US President Joe Biden welcomed by PM Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam for the G20 Summit.
World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at Bharat Mandapam.
Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres with PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
European Union's Ursula von der Leyenupon with PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
PM Modi welcomes Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam.
The first day of the G20 Summit kicked off in New Delhi at the Bharat Mandapam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting world leaders and dignitaries.
PM Modi received all world leaders in attendance including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and others.
After a welcome photograph with PM Modi at the Tree of Life, leaders and their heads of delegation will move for the first session.
