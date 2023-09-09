G20 Summit: PM Modi Receives World Leaders at Bharat Mandapam on Day One

The first day of the G20 Summit kicked off in New Delhi at the Bharat Mandapam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting world leaders and dignitaries.

PM Modi received all world leaders in attendance including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and others.

After a welcome photograph with PM Modi at the Tree of Life, leaders and their heads of delegation will move for the first session.

