Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Know Date, Time and Historical Significance

Guru Ravidas was a famous saint who was a part of the Bhakti movement and is known for his spirituality and taking a stand against casteism. The other names given to him include: Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas.

16 February, 2022 will be the 645th birthday of Guru Ravidas whose verses and devotional songs were quite impactful during the time of Bhakti movement.

In order to celebrate the Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the Election Commission (EC) shifted the single-phase state assembly poll date from 14 February to 20 February, 2022.

The shift in dates were the result of joint requests of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, other political parties and organisations. This request was made considering the lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas who are travelling to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate his birth anniversary.