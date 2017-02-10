NoBarForPyaar | Replaying the Magic of Love This Valentine’s Day

How did your grandfather express his undying love to your grandmother?
(Photo: The Quint)
(The Quint is republishing this story for Valentine’s Day. It was originally published on 10 February 2017.)
Walking down the memory lane, The Quint talks to people from the older, or rather experienced, generation about their take on love. How did your grandfather express his undying love to your grandmother? Which was their most romantic song? What was their definition of love?
Do you remember? Time to rewind and replay the magic of love.
Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Camera person: Sanjoy Deb