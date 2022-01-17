Punjab Assembly Elections Postponed By a Week, Voting on 20 Feb Now: EC

Voting in the Assembly elections in Punjab has been postponed by a week and will now take place on 20 February instead of 14 February. The Election Commission of India (ECI) made the announcement on Monday, 17 January, after a meeting was held in New Delhi to discuss the same.

The new dates pertinent for the elections are as follows:

Date of notification: 25 January

Last date of nomination: 1 February

Date of scrutiny: 2 February

Date of withdrawal: 4 February

Date of poll: 20 February

Counting of votes: 10 March

The EC meeting was called after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, the Punjab BJP, and Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress urged the poll body to reschedule the elections.