Sarojini Naidu's Birth Anniversary: 10 Best Quotes by Sarojini Naidu

Sarojini Naidu, also known as the Nightingale of India, is one of the most famous Indian political activists and poets.
She was not only a significant person in the Indian freedom struggle but also someone who worked considerably for civil rights and women's emancipation. Her famous collection of poems 'The Broken Wings' published in 1905 still remains one of the most widely read collections of all time.
Thus, in 2022, as India celebrates her 143 birth anniversary, lets look at top ten most inspirational quotes by Sarojini Naidu.
“I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you a brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to south India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that it is your pride that you are an Indian."
Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease.
We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action.
Sense of justice is one of the most wonderful ideals of Islam because as I read in the Qur'an I find those dynamic principles of life, not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world.
When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today, because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work.
A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.
Thus, please join The Quint in remembering Sarojini Naidu on her 143rd birth anniversary.
