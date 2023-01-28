Podcast | What Is 'Watan' For You - A Border, Piece of Land, or Emotion?

Urdunama episode on Watan
Photo Credit: The Quint
Watan, meaning a country, also means home, a place of residence. In Urdu poetry, nazms like 'Bachhe ki dua', and 'Parinde ki Fariyad', beautifully capture 'Watan' as an emotion.
Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads Allama Iqbal and Bismil Azeemabadi who fondly write about what Watan stands for them.
