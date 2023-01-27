Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Shashi Tharoor on Constitution, its Implementation, Knowledge and More

Podcast | Shashi Tharoor on Constitution, its Implementation, Knowledge and More

As a part of the 'Know Your Constitution' initiative by The Quint, Shashi Tharoor sits down with Nishtha Gautam.
Nishtha Gautam
Podcast
Published:

Shashi Tharoor in conversation with The Quint

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shashi Tharoor in conversation with The Quint</p></div>

As a part of the 'Know Your Constitution' initiative by The Quint, Shashi Tharoor sits down with Nishtha Gautam to talk about all things constitution.

From rating the Constitution, to discussing its implementation and a common person's knowledge about the text, this podcast is a quick chat with the Lok Sabha MP. 

Tune in!

Also ReadPodcast | Gandhi Godse Review: Rajkumar Santoshi Reimagines History
Also ReadPodcast: Cervical Cancer Is Preventable, Why Do So Many Women Succumb to It?
Also ReadPodcast | Kya Aapko Bhi Urdu Poetry Ka 'Shauq' Hai?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT