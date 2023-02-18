Podcast | Stages of Love Part 3: 'Hijr' and Separation Anxiety in Urdu Poetry

Urdunama episode on the Stages of Love Part 3: 'Hijr'
(Photo: The Quint)
'Hijr' meaning separation, distance, judaai, is an ultimate nightmare for the shayar in Urdu poetry. In the four-part series on the stages of love, Fabeha Syed explores the sufferings and pains induced by the separation anxiety that the poet goes through.
Tune in and find out why '...doori sahi jaaye na..'
In the first part of this series about 'Nazar', the Shayar set his eyes on their beloved and in the second part, Fabeha talks about the 'Kashish' that follows.
To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.
Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.
Check out more episodes of 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words you hear in movies and songs. Click here.
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts , or on your preferred podcast app.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)