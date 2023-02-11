Podcast | Valentine's Day Special Part 2: The Art of 'Kashish' in Urdu Poetry

The word 'Kashish' means attraction. The world of Urdu poetry looks at the art of attraction in different ways, from Wasim Barelvi to Sahir Ludhianvi to modern lyricists like Sameer, everyone has a unique way of understanding attraction.

February is considered to be the month of love. So, we decided to look at different stages of love in this 4-part series.

In the previous episode about 'Nazar', the Shayar set his eyes on their beloved. Listen to this episode of Urdunama, where Fabeha talks about the feeling of being charmed by someone, and find out if this Kashish will fulfill itself.