The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Chennai Edge Past Bangalore In Sixes Galore

Chennai held on to their nerves to secure a hard-fought eight-run victory, in what was a high-scoring encounter against Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After being asked to bat first in match 24 of the competition, they scored 226 runs, with both Devon Conway and Shivam Dube registering half-centuries.

It was the second consecutive half-century for Conway, whilst he also scored 47 runs against Lucknow. What stood out in today’s knock is his repertoire of shots – as the Kiwi pulled off a brilliant 360° show by hitting the ball to all parts of the ground.