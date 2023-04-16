The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai Trump Kolkata Despite Iyer Ton

Mumbai, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, picked up their second victory of the 2023 season with a 5-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sunday's evening fixture at the Wankhede Stadium.

With Rohit Sharma nursing a stomach bug, Suryakumar was handed the captaincy duties and he elected to put Kolkata in to bat first.

In 5.3 overs, the visitors' score was 57/2 with both openers out but then, number three bat Venkatesh Iyer took charge, scoring 104 at a strike rate of over 200 as Kolkata posted 185/6.

Rohit Sharma came in as an impact substitute in the second innings but scored just 20. Ishan Kishan though gave the chase the right start, scoring a half-century off 21 deliveries before Varun Chakravarthy got him out on 58 in the 8th over. Then, in walked Tilak Verma and he and Surya made 60 for the third wicket before Tilak got out on 30 and then Surya on 43. The chase though stayed on course as Mumbai won with 14 balls to spare.