The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Hetmyer Rescues Rajasthan Against Gujarat

Rajasthan picked up their fourth victory of the season, courtesy of a three-wicket win in what was a humdinger against Gujarat, in match 23 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Batting first after losing the toss, Gujarat scored 177 runs. In response, Rajasthan chased the total down in the last over. Hetmyer was the star with a 56-run knock.
For Gujarat, Shubman Gill provided a good start with a 45-run knock, before it was time for David Miller and Abhinav Manohar to call the shots. The pair scored 23 runs in only 43 deliveries, taking Gujarat to a competitive total.
On the other hand, Gujarat didn’t field Josh Little, and instead, skipper Hardik Pandya bowled with the new ball. He did a phenomenal job, conceding just 24 runs and also getting the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
At one stage, Rajasthan were reeling at 55/4 and it seemed that the match was already lost, until Sanju Samson turned the tables. The captain scored a 32-ball 60, while later on, it was Hetmyer’s turn to don the finisher’s cape, as he scored 56 runs in only 26 deliveries.
