IPL 2023 Points Table Today: Updated Team Standings Following CSK vs RCB Match

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, today's match, 24th match of the league was played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The IPL match today, CSK vs RCB was played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the Chennai Super Kings innings

As Dhoni said, "The toss does matter because this is a venue where it is difficult to contain batters in the second innings. And not to forget dew."

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings scored 226 for six against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Opener Devon Conway struck 83 off 45 balls. Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52.

Let us find about the IPL 2023 points table updated standings after CSK vs RCB match today.