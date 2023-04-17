IPL 2023 Points Table Today: Updated Team Standings Following CSK vs RCB Match
TATA IPL Points Table 2023: CSK vs RCB updated team standings today on 17 April.
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, today's match, 24th match of the league was played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The IPL match today, CSK vs RCB was played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the Chennai Super Kings innings
As Dhoni said, "The toss does matter because this is a venue where it is difficult to contain batters in the second innings. And not to forget dew."
Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets.
Chennai Super Kings scored 226 for six against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Opener Devon Conway struck 83 off 45 balls. Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52.
Let us find about the IPL 2023 points table updated standings after CSK vs RCB match today.
IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings After CSK vs RCB Match Today on 17 April
Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table after CSK vs RCB on Monday, 17 April 2023.
|POS
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|N/R
|Points
|1
|RR
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|2
|LSG
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|3
|CSK
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|4
|GT
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|5
|PBKS
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|6
|KKR
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|7
|RCB
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|8
|MI
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|SRH
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|DC
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
A crazy and fun IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore today and ended in CSK's favor making the team move up on the score table.
Chennai Super Kings’ batting department had a field day. The four-time champions, CSK scored 226/6 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru though they did not have a great start with the bat.
