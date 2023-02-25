Podcast | Stages of Love Part 4: 'Visaal' or ‘Milan’ the Shayar Pines For

Urdunama episode of the last sated of love - Visaal
Photo Credit: The Quint
If you have followed Urdunama so far, you must have figured by now the reasons for the shayar's angst and joy. It is usually the masla-e-hijr-o-visaal-e-yaar meaning the problems of separation and union with the beloved, that keeps the poet up at night and worries about his future with the one he feels to be in love with.
This desire of meeting the beloved sometimes gives him hope, but more often that not, it also takes that away from him.
Tune in as I read some gems by Mirza Ghalib, Amjad Islam Amjad, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, and others, and explore the different emotions these poets go through while writing about 'visaal'.
